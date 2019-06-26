× Netflix losing ‘The Office’ to NBC’s streaming platform in 2021

If you’ve enjoyed binge-watching The Office on Netflix, you’d better enjoy it while you still can!

Netflix confirmed this week that the hugely popular sitcom will leave its streaming platform. You’ll still be able to watch Michael Scott and company on Netflix until January 2021.

The show is a favorite of customers who like to “Netflix and chill” with the Dunder Mifflin gang.

The reason behind The Office’s Netflix departure?

The venerable NBC sitcom will move to NBC’s own streaming service in 2021. According to NBCUniversal, The Office is the top streaming series out there, streamed more than 52 billion minutes last year. In April 2019, it was viewed nearly twice as much as the next most-viewed streaming program.

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix tweeted this week.

The show premiered on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons through 2013. It was an adaptation of a popular BBC series with the same name and introduced unforgettable characters like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim & Pam and many more.

The sitcom is one of the crown jewels of NBC’s catalog, racking up numerous awards and nominations in addition to being one of the network’s highest-rated series during its run.

NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service is set to launch in 2020—and will be without The Office until the Dunder Mifflin gang joins the platform in 2021.