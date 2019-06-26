Palomino set to close at end of the month

Posted 4:12 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, June 26, 2019

Photo by @davepluimer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Palomino Restaurant and Bar has confirmed to FOX59 that it will close its doors at the end of June.

“We have felt so honored to host the celebrations of so many throughout Indianapolis and to be a part of the community. We thank our guests for their support,” said a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Part of a chain of an upscale Italian restaurants, Palomino is located at 49 West Maryland Street at Circle Center Mall and has been open for nearly 20 years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.