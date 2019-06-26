× Police arrest mother accused of crashing while drunk, leaving child behind

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A mother who was driving drunk left her son behind after crashing her car over the weekend, police say.

According to the Franklin Police Department, a witness called police around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, to report the incident.

The witness said a young boy flagged him down at the side of the road and said his mother had been drinking and crashed. The witness saw a red car stuck on a curb near the intersection at North Hurricane Road and East Eastview Drive.

He also told police the woman, identified as Tina Hubbard, was yelling at her son to get back in the car before someone called the police. Hubbard then backed up her car and took off, leaving the boy behind, police said.

The boy told officers that he, his mother and older brother had been staying at a Motel 6. Hubbard, the boy said, had stopped by a liquor store before the crash. Police were able to call the boy’s grandmother and returned him to the motel to be with his brother, who’d been left behind.

Police couldn’t immediately locate Hubbard but eventually found her car a couple hours later on Johnson Avenue. Police said she was passed out in the vehicle. When they woke her up, she was difficult to understand and “mumbled incoherently,” police said.

Police said Hubbard refused a field sobriety test. They couldn’t get a reading on a portable breathalyzer test because she “could not follow the directions,” police said.

She then became “verbally abusive” and started yelling at officers, eventually swearing at them and refusing to comply when they tried to put her in handcuffs. She kicked an officer while being put in a squad car, police said, and spit at police and hospital staff after being transported to an area hospital.

She later blew a .254 on a PBT, more than three times the legal limit of .08, police said. Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw, but the blood draw had to be forcefully taken because Hubbard would not cooperate, police said.

She faces numerous charges, including neglect of a dependent, intimidation, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting and driving under the influence.