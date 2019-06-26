Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Indy’s west side

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Indy’s west side (Photo by Logan Jung)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At least one person died Wednesday evening after a police pursuit ended with a crash on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the incident at about 6:30 p.m.

A short time later, a vehicle involved in the pursuit crashed near the intersection of West Michigan Street and Grande Ave.

The circumstances surrounding the pursuit are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

