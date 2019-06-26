Semi accident slows Wednesday morning rush hour traffic on I-70 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. –Indiana State Police are still sorting through the details of an accident that occurred along westbound I-70 past SR 267 Wednesday morning in Hendricks County.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. and involved two semis that were both traveling westbound along the interstate.

The trailing semi had come up from behind the first semi, who had not gotten up to speed yet on the interstate.

While braking to avoid hitting the first semi, the second semi’s trailer load of metal products shifted and blew out the sides of the trailer walls spilling out onto the interstate. The trailing semi also hit the first semi, severely damaging its own front end while the first semi sustained only minor damage to its trailer.

Neither driver was injured although one lane remains blocked at the site for cleanup.