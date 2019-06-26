Shooting on east side leaves 1 person seriously injured

Posted 12:08 PM, June 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person was seriously injured Wednesday in a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of E. 35th Street, east of Shadeland Avenue, around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

The victim is in serious condition, according to Indianapolis police.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

