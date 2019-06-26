Startup screens internet for problematic applicants

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A California startup company is using artificial intelligence to run a new type of background check. FAMA is using the technology to scour the internet in search of clues to screen out racist and violent job applicants. Rich Demuro spoke with the company's co-founder and CEO to figure out how it works.
