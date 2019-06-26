× Teen critically injured after gunman fires shots into southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Talbott Street around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators say an unknown person fired shots into a home, and at least one bullet hit a teenage boy. Medics transported him to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police believe it is an isolated incident, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

“It’s very important… I couldn’t tell you the number of cases which people have come forward and helped solve one of these incidents—over and over—just by small information which they’ve given to detectives,” said IMPD Spokesperson Genae Cook.