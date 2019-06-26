Teen shot and critically wounded on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday on the city’s southeast side.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of S. Talbott St., where arriving officers found a teenage male in a residence with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say an unknown person fired shots into the residence striking the victim. They believe this was an isolated incident.

