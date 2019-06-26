Warmest of the year arrives with heat wave to take hold soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEATING UP

For the first time in 2019, the official high temperature in Indianapolis reached 88° -- the warmest day since our last official 90-degree day on September 20, 2018.

Adding to the warmth was the surge in humidity. By midafternoon, we reached a heat index of 90° for only the second time all year.

This is a brand new weather pattern that will deliver an extended stay of heat and humidity lasting well into next week and more importantly, pulling back the threat of rain. No longer will a stubborn front linger and focus rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The new pattern includes a large, upper-air dome of heat - a HOT DOME that bubbles over the central U.S. This feature pushes the steering winds of the jet stream north, shutting down organized storm systems that had been diving into the state.

There is daily chance of an afternoon storm here over the next few days but rainfall coverage will likely be quite minimal. The days we've identified with a better threat, of at least 20% coverage storms are Thursday, Sunday and next Wednesday. Overall, many locations will dodge the drops in the coming days and to end June and open July.

No 90-degree day yet but as we are afforded more drier days, the likelihood of reaching 90° officially is looking more likely. July may open with a heat wave and a chance at three straight days of 90-degree heat. The heat index will near 100° starting this weekend.