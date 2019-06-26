Woman dies in crash on southeast side

Posted 2:11 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, June 26, 2019

Photo of the scene courtesy of Tom Sheehan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a person died in a crash Wednesday on the southeast side.

Officers were called to East Raymond Street and Southeastern Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Investigators say the female driver of a silver car turned left on Raymond and collided with two trucks.

The driver of the silver car was declared dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

The truck drivers had minor injuries and are cooperating with police.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be factors at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 39.738688 by -86.071085.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.