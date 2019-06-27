× 1 killed in fiery crash on city’s east side; short police pursuit preceded incident

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead as a result of a fiery vehicle crash on the city’s east side shortly after midnight Thursday. The crash followed a very brief police pursuit for erratic driving and failing to stop for a police officer, according to authorities on the scene.

The incident unfolded in the 2100 block of N. Sherman Ave., where a patrol officer spotted a black Chevy Impala weaving in and out of traffic and running a red light, among other alleged traffic infractions. Police say the officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. Investigators say the 15- to 20-second pursuit ended just west of E. 21st St. and N. Dearborn St., where the Impala struck and utility pole and burst into flames.

According to police, live power lines and electrical sparks prevented the officer from approaching the burning car to provide aid. One person was subsequently found inside the Impala and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the poor condition of the car and body, police were unable to provide an age, sex or race of the victim.

Further complicating matters was live ammunition inside the car that began to explode due to heat from the vehicle fire, forcing officers to take cover behind nearby buildings and squad cars. No officers or bystanders were struck by bullets.

The investigation is expected to be lengthy given the condition of the body and vehicle.