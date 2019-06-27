2 people injured after shots fired into home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say two people were shot inside a home on the east side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

One person was shot in the lower body, and the other person was shot in the upper body. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say they were awake and breathing when medics rushed them to the hospital.

Police say the people were inside the house, but the shots came from outside of the house.