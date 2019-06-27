× Cathedral High School alumni plan protest after teacher fired for same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Days after administrators at Cathedral High School announced the firing of a teacher, school alumni say they plan to fight back.

The school said they fired the teacher because of his same-sex marriage. A letter from the board chairman and president says the school followed a directive from Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson.

The decision received backlash from students and alumni at Cathedral. The alumni association board sent a letter this week saying the Archdiocese should not mandate teacher contracts.

On Thursday, they plan to hold a prayer circle around the Archdiocese, and they encourage students and alumni to join them.

They also asked those concerned to contact Archbishop Thompson directly.

Cathedral is not the only school facing similar controversy and planning to protest.

On Thursday, supporters of Shelley Fitzgerald plan to hold an open meeting to discuss future activism.

Shelley Fitzgerald and Lynn Starkey, guidance counselors at Roncalli High School, were put on administrative leave when their same-sex marriages became public.

Organizers of Thursday’s meeting say it’s for all LGBTQ allies and activists at Roncalli, Cathedral and Brebeuf Jesuit.

Brebeuf recently split with the Archdiocese over their decision not to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

On Monday, administrators held a meeting for parents about what the split would mean for their future.

The Cathedral High School prayer circle is expected to begin at 4 p.m. outside of the Catholic Center on Meridian Street.

Shelley’s Voice plans to hold their open meeting at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Youth Group Building.