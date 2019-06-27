× Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 infant inclined-sleeper accessories

Fisher-Price and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories for infant play yards Thursday.

Fisher-Price’s decision to pull the inclined-sleeper accessory included with all models of the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard is due to safety concerns about such products, the company said in a statement.

There have been no reported injuries or fatalities involving this product.

Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers in April that were linked to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

An inclined sleeper allows babies to sleep at an approximately 30-degree angle, which goes against advice from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group does not recommend inclined sleep products that require restraining a baby. It also advises against using car seats, strollers or other devices for sleep. The group said babies could roll or turn into an unsafe position and be suffocated or strangled when unable to move.

Consumers should stop using the inclined-sleeper accessory immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. The play yard, changing station clutch accessory and carry bag are not part of the recall, and the company said consumers can continue using them.

“With these actions, we want parents around the world to know that safety will always be a cornerstone of our mission, that we are committed to these values, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of the infants and preschoolers who utilize our products,” said Chuck Scothon, general manager at Fisher-Price.

For more information about the recall, customers can contact Fisher-Price at service.mattel.com (click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts”) or at 866-812-6518.