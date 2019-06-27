× Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue: Episode 6 – P.J. Thompson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Former Purdue basketball player P.J. Thompson was having a successful professional playing career overseas following his four years at Purdue.

That’s when Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter reached out to Thompson about becoming a graduate assistant this season at Purdue. Initially, Thompson declined, but then later accepted the position.

In episode 6 of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with P.J. about that difficult decision, coaching his brother Isaiah, next year’s team, and much more.

