× Heat and humidity are here to stay for now, rain chances remain low

PATTERN HAS CHANGED

The pattern has changed as forecast and off overnight computers, there may not be a let-up to the growing warm and humid weather through the fourth of July.

Thursday’s high temperatures were once again near if not exceeding 90-degrees in some locations as skies remained mostly sunny. Only an isolated shower or storm threat will persist into the evening then clearing is expected for the remainder of the night.

Humidity has taken hold and as a upper-level high pressure or dome of heat builds into the Central Plains the steering winds of the jet stream are shunted north. This effectively shuts down the frequency of showers and thunderstorms as fronts and low pressures are directed north – certainly a very welcome change.

Wet soil and high humidity will aid in a daily spotty storm chance that looks less likely each day as we move away from the last rainfall. The likelihood of rain over the next seven days is very small with coverage manly below 20%.

This pattern looks to have some staying power long range may be present well into the Fourth of July holiday. At this time, there is a better chance of a few more storms starting Wednesday and Thursday next week but by no means looks to be a washout for the Holiday. We will be monitoring trends.

NO 90-DEGREE DAY YET

This is the latest for a first 90-degree day in Indianapolis in five years and by this time last year we topped in 10 times. On average there are 19, 90-degree days with the first occurrence about June 14th.

1983 produced 58 days and is in the record books as the most for a season while in 2004 there was no 90° day recorded in Indianapolis, the only year on record not to reach 90° at least once.

The new pattern may allow for several days reaching 90-degrees over the next week so be prepared. Heat is the number one weather related killer each year in the U.S. so stay hydrated and don’t overdue it! I’ll keep an eye on the LONG RANGER forecast for relief, be sure to check back!