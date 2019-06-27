× Hottest temperatures of 2019 arrive this weekend

A few showers and thunderstorms are traveling over the northern tier of the state, but much of central Indiana is dry this morning. The activity to the north will weaken within the next couple hours and there will once again be several dry hours for today. The heat and humidity late in the day may result in a few pop-up thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll see hazy sunshine over the area throughout the day as temperatures peak near 90°! Remember the sunblock today with the UV Index at 8, sun burn may occur within 15-20 minutes.

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game this evening against Columbus. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s at first pitch! Should stay dry at Victory Field this evening. However, there is still a slim storm chance during the early evening hours. There will be scattered cloud cover overnight with a low at 70°.

The summer-like heat is here to stay through the weekend and Indianapolis could potentially see its first heat wave of 2019. Highs near 90 will stay in the forecast for the extended period. Humid conditions will result in heat indices in the mid-90s, so it is very important to take several breaks and stay hydrated with the high heat! The muggy conditions may even trigger spotty thunderstorms at times during the heat of the day!