IPS Superintendent-elect Aleesia Johnson talks about new role

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will start the 2019-20 school year with a new leader. Aleesia Johnson is in the process of taking over as superintendent. She has been serving in the role since January and is the first African-American woman to lead the district.

Johnson and IPS board president Michael O’Connor stopped by Fox59 to discuss what’s next and plans for the upcoming school year.

After serving as interim superintendent, Johnson took part in a lengthy selection process where she was one of the three finalists.

“It was still important for me to demonstrate what my vision would be for the district in the future, and why I felt was the best candidate to take our district forward,” said Johnson.

