× Standoff in Boone County connected to search for wanted Tippecanoe County suspect

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Boone County are involved in a standoff with a wanted man.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 300 North is closed from State Road 39 to 375 North due to police activity in the area. The case involves Paul Etter, who’s wanted in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault in Tippecanoe County.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen said the situation involved an investigation into a traffic stop and possible abduction. Etter, 55, has been on the run for several days.

A command center has been set up at Witham Hospital.

911 operators received a call Saturday from a woman who said she was being held against her will. She said a man abducted her after her car got a flat tire while she was driving in the east central part of Tippecanoe County. Police later identified Etter as the suspect and said he was considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for him.