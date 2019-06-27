× Republican mayoral Jim Merritt unveils public safety plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Republican mayoral candidate and current state senator Jim Merritt announced his plan for Indianapolis public safety at a press conference on Thursday.

Merritt’s public safety strategy, called the “SOS” plan, concentrates on three key components: safety, opportunity and streets.

“Indianapolis is in peril. Citizens are scared, opportunity is fading, and our streets are crumbling. Many people fear leaving their homes,” Merritt said.

Merritt cited the elimination of the position of director of public safety three years ago by Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and said that Indianapolis is more vulnerable because of it.

“I will appoint a qualified deputy mayor who will focus exclusively on public safety,” said Merritt. “This position will have direct authority over the police and fire departments, as well as all emergency services.”

He also addressed the staffing shortage in law enforcement due to the dramatic rise in police retirements.

“New hires have barely kept pace with retirements,” Merritt said. “We must address this issue with more creative recruiting, better training and better equipment.”

Merritt also discussed the need to get back to community policing throughout the city. He said that police must have time to develop relationships with the citizens they serve, and his deputy mayor appointment will work to build relationships with neighborhood organizations and leaders.

Merritt concluded by addressing the addiction epidemic and the need for increased behavioral health resources.

“I have a proven record of working on behavioral health and addiction problems. I will utilize the tools that the state has created to help solve these problems.”