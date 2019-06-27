Semi drives off interstate into deep grassy ravine on the north west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A semi driver avoided any serious injuries after driving his truck off the interstate into a thick, grassy ravine on the northwest side just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police have not released details of why the semi, traveling northbound on I-465 approaching the ramp to WB I-865/I-65, left the interstate and drove almost 15 feet into the dense foliage.

The driver’s overall condition has not been released, while the recovery of the semi took almost eight hours to complete with one lane of the ramp blocked at the accident site for almost seven hours.