Target offering teachers 15% discount on school supplies this summer

While school’s out for the summer for most students and teachers, Target is already thinking ahead to next year.

The retailer is bringing back extra discounts for teachers during the summer. Starting July 13, educators will get 15 percent off classroom supplies, clothes and other school essentials.

Here are the eligible items:

School supplies

Classroom storage & organization

Bullseye’s Playground

Pillowfort furniture

Food storage bags

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes

The offer runs from July 13 through July 20. Teachers will have to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

You can learn more at Target’s website.