Neighbor fires shot at suspect who fled traffic stop, hits 11-year-old in Indy home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 11-year-old was struck by bullet intended for a person who fled a traffic stop on the city’s near northwest side Friday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Barnes Avenue, one of three occupants fled on foot. Police chased on foot after the suspect, who ran through a house.

According to IMPD Captain Dulin Nelson, a neighbor saw the suspect and thought he was a robber, so he fired a shot at him, but missed. Nelson says the bullet traveled across the street, into a residence and struck the child.

The child was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in “stable condition” and all three suspects were taken into custody, according to Nelson.

The person who fired the shot is being interviewed and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.