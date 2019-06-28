CARMEL, Ind. -- Obstacle courses, rope runs, and weighted wall sits all come together at a new gym in Carmel. JFit Training Grounds adds weight training, core training, and sports drills to create their signature summer boot camp mix. Sherman went to try it out for himself.
Carmel gym offers summer boot camp mix
-
Shake up your summer workout at new Noblesville gym
-
Spring and summer cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
Summer skin protection tips
-
Enjoy kids’ movies for $1 with Regal’s Summer Movie Express
-
It’s the greatest: Ali’s training camp opens to public
-
-
Colts want to keep training camp open to fans
-
Colts wide receivers ready for competitive training camp
-
New Pilates studio opens on Mass Ave.
-
Bakers wanted: Cake Bake Shop holding career fair for Carmel location
-
Zotec Partners plans new headquarters in Indianapolis suburb
-
-
Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Carmel
-
Carmel Clay Schools adding stop arm cameras on 17 new buses
-
Colts, Browns will hold joint training camp practices