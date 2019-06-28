Carmel gym offers summer boot camp mix

CARMEL, Ind. -- Obstacle courses, rope runs, and weighted wall sits all come together at a new gym in Carmel. JFit Training Grounds adds weight training, core training, and sports drills to create their signature summer boot camp mix. Sherman went to try it out for himself.

