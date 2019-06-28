Chip and Joanna Gaines raise $1.5M for St. Jude, design playhouse for patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Chip and Joanna Gaines just made a massive donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They raised $1.5 million through the “Chip-in challenge.” Chip Gaines made an announcement about the challenge on June 4. He said they raise $230,000 for St. June in 2017, and in return, he shaved his head.

He said their goal was to raise even more money this year. They did just that in one week!

The couple presented St. Jude with a $1.5 million check on June 19. Additionally, they designed a new playhouse for St. Jude Target House, which is a long-term housing facility for families of St. Jude patients.