Chip and Joanna Gaines raise $1.5M for St. Jude, design playhouse for patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Chip and Joanna Gaines just made a massive donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
They raised $1.5 million through the “Chip-in challenge.” Chip Gaines made an announcement about the challenge on June 4. He said they raise $230,000 for St. June in 2017, and in return, he shaved his head.
He said their goal was to raise even more money this year. They did just that in one week!
The couple presented St. Jude with a $1.5 million check on June 19. Additionally, they designed a new playhouse for St. Jude Target House, which is a long-term housing facility for families of St. Jude patients.
View this post on Instagram
Today we're leaving @StJude feeling changed forever. The beautiful kids and families here carry such strength and hope, and we were honored to spend the day with them. Thank you @target for throwing the best garden party and for all you do for the families who stay at the Target House. And thank you once again to everyone who helped #ChipIn to support the children at St. Jude. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
THANK YOU ALL—you blew this thing out of the water. Because of YOU, we have raised $1.49 million for @stjude and $512,000 for the @bravelikegabe Foundation. Over TWO MILLION DOLLARS raised for the fight against cancer! This campaign is proof that when we all work together for something bigger than ourselves, anything is possible. ⠀ ⠀ And to my friend @dudedadvlog, thank you for the original challenge and motivation to do something BIG. ⠀ ⠀ And of course, also to @lauren_daigle, @drewbarrymore, @arod, @jlo, @kevinlove, @spaceykacey, @jessiejamesdecker, and @floridageorgialine—thank YOU for spreading the word and helping crush our original $230,000 goal!! #ChipInChallenge⠀ ⠀ I’d do it all again for the brave kids @stjude—we will see you soon. And to my dear friend @gigrunewald, til we meet again. #notTodayCancer