× Driver error leads to 3-car accident in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Failure to yield by one driver lead to a chain reaction of events which resulted in a three-car accident Friday morning in front of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Perry Worth Road and Anson Blvd.

Police reported that one driver pulled out from the Center into the pathway of car traveling eastbound on Perry Worth Road.

Another car also pulled out from the Center at the same time and was unable to avoid the first car, striking that vehicle in the back.

No injuries were reported as police continue investigate the incident.