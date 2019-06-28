× Health inspectors find more than 200 violations in sweep of problem north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Efforts to get a north side apartment complex cleaned up led to a sweep by health inspectors and more than 200 repair orders.

A group of 20 inspectors spent a day at Lakeside Pointe at Nora last week. The sweep came after residents at the apartment complex made more than 100 complaints to the Marion County Health Department in the last year and a half.

“There was some concern leading up to that day about what the conditions were out there,” team leader Lara Morgan said.

Inspectors handed out four emergency orders, including one that was moved into court for an entire building without hot water and three for broken air conditioning. The air conditioning has since been repaired, Morgan said. Other orders included windows and doors not opening, cockroaches, and water damage to common areas.

FOX59 visited the complex in April and heard from residents who said they went weeks without hot water.

“I’m really trying to find someplace to move because as of right now, I’ve never lived like this and I’m not going to live like this,” one resident said.

On Friday, residents said they welcomed inspectors into their homes in hopes of getting help. Some told FOX59 that staff had mowed the grass and fixed broken doors, but there were still waiting on other repairs.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he moved into the complex last August and his air conditioning had not worked since then. He has a baby daughter and ended up buying his own small unit to keep his apartment cool.

“I pay the rent every month, you know, I never (don’t) pay rent and it’s really, really, really frustrating,” he said.

City-county councilor Colleen Fanning has become involved, saying it has been difficult to contact the complex owner. Property records show a company by the name of Farah-Fox Lake Affordable Housing Inc owns the complex. When FOX59 contacted the office and asked for corporate information, an employee said they could not comment and hung up.

“We actually have a very responsible property investor who’s willing to purchase the property and rehab it, and do the right thing by the neighborhood, and … they hang up on him every time he calls,” Fanning said.

Inspectors will return to the complex soon for re-inspections, to see if repairs are being made. Fanning said she was looking into other avenues to try to get things cleaned up for residents.

“The landlord really needs to take responsibility and start owning up,” Fanning said.