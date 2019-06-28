Heating up into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a muggy start to our Friday with temperatures near 70° around Indianapolis. Skies are mostly clear and there is going to be several hours of sunshine today. A stray shower or storm may still fire up late in the day due to heat and humidity this afternoon.

Highs will likely bump up a couple degrees more compared to Thursday’s high at 87°. Some communities may even peak at the 90° mark. The humidity will make it feel even hotter outside with heat index values in the lower to mid-90s.

With the heat and calm conditions over the area, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for several counties across central Indiana. The cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington and Muncie are included. Waiting for mow until after 7 p.m. or carpooling are a couple ways to help limit ozone emissions!

The rain chances will remain low through the weekend. The best chance for any shower development is going to be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The main story through the weekend is the oppressive heat with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices could rise into the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The 90s take hold of the forecast into the holiday week. Rain chances will begin to rise again by Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Independence Day as well! Be sure to stay tuned for forecast updates before the holiday arrives!