Hotter and humid this weekend with limited rain chances

Our new pattern of sunshine, humid air and warm temperatures is really taking hold. In fact, we’re actually looking at it to get a little hotter and stickier outside over the coming days.

An upper-air core of heat continues to build into the Central Plains, bringing us these very warm, humid and mainly dry conditions. While an isolated storm threat still exists over the next several days, many of us won’t see the rain at all. The jet stream has been pushed to the north and the active weather we had started to become accustomed to, has gone with it.

We stay mostly sunny, hot and humid for your Friday as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Many will see heat indices into the low 90s with very limited chances for rain and thunderstorms.

We have a good chance at seeing our first 90° day this weekend. We typically average 19 of them a year. However, this is the longest we’ve had to wait, in five years, before seeing our first 90°.

As we continue to lack in rainfall and dry out the soil, the better chance we have to warm-up the air temperature a few more degrees. Rain chances remain isolated into the first half of the weekend with the chance for a few widely scattered showers on Sunday afternoon. Still, many will remain dry.

We actually have several chances to hit the big 9-0 over the next several days. Regardless of actual high temperatures, the heat and humidity will most certainly raise heat indices into the 90s from now into next week. In fact, at times, heat indices may rise to near 100°. Make sure you check on your children and pets, as well as take plenty of breaks from the heat yourself during these conditions.