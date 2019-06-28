Kim Galeaz shares festive summer sips to beat the heat, stay hydrated

Whether it’s for a cookout crowd, picnic or just sitting on the front porch or back deck, you’ll need refreshing summer sips to keep you cool. Dietitian Kim Galeaz has five festive “Summer Sip” ideas that not only help you beat the heat and keep you hydrated, but also keep calories under control because they don’t have added sugar!

Gingery POM Wonderful Mojito Mocktail

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

½ teaspoon pure rum extract (optional)

1 fresh mint leaves

¾ cup sparkling/soda water, chilled

Add the pomegranate juice, lime juice, ginger, rum extract (if using) and mint leaves to a shake container or 1 ½ to 2-cup capacity Jar. Shake vigorously for at least 15 seconds. Pour into two 2-cup capacity jars or tall glasses filled with ice, add the sparkling/soda water and serve.

Makes 2 servings (each serving about 7 ounces without ice). 70 calories

Recipe courtesy PomWonderful.com

POM Wonderful Party Punch

2 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice, chilled

2 cups freshly squeezed Halos (mandarin orange) or orange juice, chilled

2 teaspoons freshly grated gingerroot

2 cups sparkling/soda water, chilled

2 Halos (mandarin oranges), thinly sliced and frozen

8 small sprigs fresh rosemary

Add the pomegranate juice, mandarin/orange juice, and grated ginger to a pitcher and stir to combine. Slowly add the sparkling/soda water and gently stir. Pour into 8 punch glasses, top with frozen Halo slices and rosemary sprigs and serve. Makes 8 servings (each serving about ¾ cup) 70 calories

Recipe courtesy PomWonderful.com

Pomegranate Peach & Strawberry Popsicles

1 ½ cups POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

1 ½ cups peeled, sliced ripe peaches (or nectarines)

1 ½ cups sliced strawberries

Place all ingredients in a large blender or food processor bowl. Process/blend until thoroughly combined. Using a funnel if necessary, pour mixture into individual popsicle molds with wooden sticks. Freeze until completely frozen/firm. Makes around 10 traditional-sized popsicles. (50 calories)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Pomegranate, Lemon & Mint Slushie

1 ½ cups POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Zest from one large lemon

¼ to 1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves

1 cup favorite cherry and/or pomegranate flavored sparking water

Place all ingredients in a large blender or food processor bowl. Process/blend until thoroughly combined. Pour mixture into a freezer-safe container, at least 1 quart size. (Kim uses 8-inch pyrex glass container with lid). Freeze until nearly frozen, like a slushie-frozen mixture. Enjoy it spooned into glasses. Makes 2 to 3 large servings slushie. (90 calories)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with inspiration from pomwonderful.com

Iced POM Wonderful Green Tea

1 ¼ cups POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

1 ¼ cups water

2 jasmine or mint green tea bags

1 cup ice cubes

1 lemon, slice (optional)

Bring the water just to a boil in a small saucepan over high heat. Remove from heat, add the green tea bags and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove tea bags and stir in 1 cup ice cubes. Pour tea into a small pitcher or carafe. Fully chill in the refrigerator, at least 2 hours. Add the pomegranate juice, stir and serve over ice in tall glasses. Add sliced lemons if desired. Makes 2 large servings (90 calories)

Recipe courtesy PomWonderful.com