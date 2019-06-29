Central Indiana events tweaking plans because of heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. — This weekend’s blistering heat has some of the Indianapolis area’s hottest events tweaking their plans.

Spark! in Fishers expects roughly 6,000 people at their concert venue Friday, which is headlined by Vertical Horizon. Even more people are expected through the weekend. Saturday begins with a 5K run at 8 a.m. with activities trickling down in the middle of the day.

“We knew that that was the hottest part of the day and the lowest attendance in the past, so that’s where we expect people indoors,” said Fisher’s Public Relations Assistant Director Stephanie Perry.

This year, they are also adding extra misting stations and tents.

“You’re welcome to bring your own water,” Perry said. “We definitely encourage people to do that.”

Indy’s Pack the Parks is also this weekend. Spray-grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at most of their parks. Public pools will also see free admissions.

“We open up places like the pools for free, Eagle Creek, Garfield Conservator, places where there is normally a nominal fee to come in,” said Indy Parks Director Linda Broadfoot.

View a full list of Pack the Parks events and hours here.