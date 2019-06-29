Darren Collison announces retirement from NBA

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Darren Collison #2 of the Indiana Pacers charges Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on April 17, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers free-agent-to-be guard Darren Collison has decided to call it a career.

The 10-year NBA veteran announced via The Undefeated his intention to retire from professional basketball.

Collison spent four of his 10 NBA seasons with the Pacers including his last two. Overall, Collison averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game over 708 total games in the league. His 2017-18 season with the Pacers was marked by a 46.8 three point field goal percentage, which led the NBA.

Collison was the 21st pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, selected by New Orleans, out of UCLA. One year later, the Pacers acquired the point guard in a four-team trade, bout wound up shipping him off in two years to Dallas. After further years in LA and Sacramento, Collison returned to Indiana in 2017.

