Doe spotted with rare triplets, including one albino fawn

MILES CITY, Mont. — A deer recently gave birth to a very rare albino fawn in a batch of triplets, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The deer gave birth to two ordinary babies and moments later had a third albino baby, making for a rare batch of triplets.

“Nature is pretty wild!” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in a Facebook post.

They are also urging people to give deer their space around this time of year because they are still feeding their babies.

“The animals’ best chance of surviving and thriving is in nature, with humans at a safe distance!” MFWP said.

A true albino deer happens only once in every 100,000 births, according to Buck Manager.