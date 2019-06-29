× Heat and humidity rolls on; tracking Sunday storm chances

We did it! Indianapolis hit 90° for the first time this year. This is the beginning of what will likely be our first heat wave of the year. With several more 90 ° days in the forecast, heat and humidity across Central Indiana isn’t budging.

The “Hot Dome” centered over the Central Plains has sent the heat index temperatures sky rocketing into the triple digits today. Even several cities across Central Indiana managed to break into the 100° range with the Feels Like temperatures.

Most stay dry this evening but pop-up isolated storms will provide periods of heavy downpours and lightning for some. Otherwise we stay warm and humid as lows only drop to the lower 70’s overnight.

Sunday will be nearly a repeat of Saturday. However, a few more of us have a better chance to get rain. Temperatures will be back in the low 90’s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90’s. Stay hydrated and remember to take plenty of breaks from the sun. Not only will it be easy to get overheated, but with a UV Index at a 10, sunburns can happen very quickly without any protection on your skin.

Most of the day will be completely dry on Sunday. However, by the late afternoon and early evening, we’ll be watching a cluster of storms dropping down from the northwest. Parts of Central Indiana will likely be impacted by storms on Sunday, however, not everyone will see rain. Those that do could certainly see a few heavier thunderstorms with the potential for gusty/damaging winds. This will be something we closely monitor as we head into the second half of the weekend.

The heat and humidity continue well into next week. With heat indices nearing 100° by Monday, there’s no doubt that Summer has finally arrived.