IACS reminds pet owners to use caution during hot weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis reached the 90 degree mark on Saturday for the first time since September, and with more hot weather in the forecast, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to exercise caution when caring for their furry friends.

IACS says animal care officers are seeing an increase in the amount of calls regarding animals being left outside. Per ordinance, dogs must be brought into a temperature-controlled facility when the temperature is at or above 90 degrees, or when a heat advisory is issued.

In a statement, IACS released the following list of things to keep in mind as the temperatures start to rise: