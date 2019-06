Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- What better way to salute the start of summer than with a sensational cocktail.

Few things hit the spot on a hot summer evening than an expertly mixed, perfectly chilled cocktail.

Jordan Meinen from Ocean Prime talks to us about the unique twist Ocean Prime puts on a few of their sensational summer cocktails.

One being a cucumber gimlet. That uses Bombay sapphire gin, muddled fresh cucumber, and hand squeezed lime.