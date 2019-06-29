Police chase ends with 1 dead in pond
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — One person is dead after apparently drowning during a police chase that ended in a pond. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Indianapolis’ west side.
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department was involved in a pursuit with three suspects who allegedly burglarized a residence. Police say at least two of the suspects attempted to evade capture by jumping into a retention pond.
The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to assist in apprehending the suspects. At least one person has been pronounced dead after his body was recovered during the water rescue. The second suspect exited the pond and was taken into custody by police. It’s unclear at this time if the third suspect has been found.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.