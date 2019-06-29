Tracking 90-degree heat this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are heating up through the weekend and it will be the warmest weekend in more than nine months! Indianapolis has the potential of hitting the 90° mark for the first time of 2019 before the weekend is up.

The humid conditions will also create uncomfortably hot conditions around central Indiana. Heat index values could rise into the mid-90s during the heat of the day. With several outdoor events, it is important to stay hydrated and take several breaks to avoid heat-related illnesses. Also, remember to wear sunblock because the UV index is very high, and sunburn can occur within 15 minutes.

A couple cells may pop up late in the day today, but there is going to be a more favorable chance for a few thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening. A couple thunderstorms may become strong and produce gusty winds. Highs are expected to rise a degree or two more compared to Saturday, meaning Indianapolis has a chance to peak at 90° on Sunday!

The 90s will remain in the forecast for the next several days with heat indices rising near 100° at times. Rain chances will pick up midweek and an early look at the Fourth of July forecast shows afternoon thunderstorms around central Indiana. There are hints of more seasonal temperatures by next weekend.