Warrant issued for Marion man who allegedly shot victim who refused to give him cigarette

MARION, Ind. — Marion police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly shot another man who refused to give him a cigarette.

At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the 1400 block of South Adams Street, where they found a 22-year-old Marion man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The victim told officers that an unknown man wearing all black came up to him and asked for a cigarette. When the victim told him no, the man grabbed a hold of him. The victim says he was able to break free and took off running, but the man began firing shots, one of which struck the victim in the upper hip.

Officers say they searched the area and found three spent 9mm shell casing and a Chrysler vehicle that had been shot in the windshield.

A warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Dalance Arlonzo Scaife, of Marion, for the shooting. He is described as standing 5’9″ tall, weighs 147 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Scaife call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.