Chance for afternoon storms Sunday; more 90s on the way

Indianapolis officially hit the 90° mark for the first time this year on Saturday and it appears that the high heat is here to stay. Highs this afternoon will rebound into the lower 90s and the humidity will create oppressive conditions in central Indiana. The humid weather will result in heat indices rising into the mid to upper 90s for parts of the area. Remember to take several breaks and stay hydrated with the high heat! The UV Index is at 10 and very high! Sunburn could occur within 15 minutes, so be sure to wear sunblock if you plan to be outdoors.

A wave of widely scattered showers and storms will travel over the western half of the state this afternoon and evening. The heat and humidity will create a juicy atmosphere which could fuel thunderstorms and help them become strong. Storms will begin to fire up after 2 PM Sunday.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather over the northern half of Illinois, but it also highlights Indiana’s westernmost counties. Most of the thunderstorm activity will likely occur over the western half of the state today. Any storm that fires up today could strong to severe and produce gusty winds and hail.

Storm chances will linger through the evening hours and into the overnight. Skies will turn partly cloudy for areas that don’t see rain or storms today and tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.