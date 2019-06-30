IN Focus: Candidates spar in first Democratic debates

MIAMI - Twenty candidates took to the debate stage over two nights in Miami, to officially start the first of several debates leading up to next year's Democratic primaries.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) emerged early in the second debate, taking the fight to former Vice President Joe Biden and delivering a performance that many analysts described as the strongest of the field.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend) also took the stage on Thursday, facing questions about the recent police shooting in South Bend, among other topics.