Hoosier Steaks ready for a busy grilling day this July 4th holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From their farm to your grill, Hoosier Steaks are providing a truly one of kind grilling and gifting experience.

All of their meat is locally raised in the Midwest as the Miller family has been raising cattle for decades on their 3rd generation family farm, just north of Indianapolis.

The grill boxes make for a great gifting experience, which include complimentary personalization of that gift box and they also offer a Hoosier Monthly Grillers Club, which is a monthly or bi-monthly subscription. Customers receive a unique box of meat shipped right to their doorstep each month.

They also have just recently launched their mobile store with a Hoosier Steaks freezer truck. Customers will be able to purchase our meat a la carte as they plan to travel to different towns and cities all summer long.

You can visit their website to order at HoosierSteaks.com. You can also find them on FB, Instagram and Twitter.

A special summer holiday offer is now available at 10% off any grill box, exclusively to Fox 59 viewers. Coupon code: HOOSIER59

Just use coupon code at checkout as offer is good thru July 4th.