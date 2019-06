Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the first round of Presidential debates? Which of the Democratic candidates stood out most on the debate stage, and how are the experts grading the performance of Mayor Pete Buttigieg?

IN Focus panelists Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss the debates, the candidates and the stories making news this week that could impact the race for President.