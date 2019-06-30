IN Focus: Braun, Banks on 2020 candidates, border controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) spoke with FOX59 this week, discussing a range of issues in the news, including the 2020 campaign and the controversy on the border.

In the video above, Braun and Banks also share their thoughts on the controversy Mayor Pete Buttigieg has faced after an officer-involved shooting in South Bend.

Over the weekend, Banks also tweeted his thoughts about the President's travels overseas to the G20 summit, and the trade talks with China.

During the trip, the President also met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.