IN Focus: Braun, Banks on 2020 candidates, border controversy

Posted 9:49 AM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) spoke with FOX59 this week, discussing a range of issues in the news, including the 2020 campaign and the controversy on the border.

In the video above, Braun and Banks also share their thoughts on the controversy Mayor Pete Buttigieg has faced after an officer-involved shooting in South Bend.

Over the weekend, Banks also tweeted his thoughts about the President's travels overseas to the G20 summit, and the trade talks with China.

During the trip, the President also met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.