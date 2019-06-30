× Little relief from the heat; daily storm chances

From the hottest day of the year to a round of strong/severe storms, we’ve had a big finish to the weekend. We’re stuck in a very common weather pattern for summertime. A “Hot Dome” has set up over the Central Plains. This is an upper-air strong high pressure system that build high amounts of heat and humidity into the region. Typically, these don’t budge for a while. Showers and storms will often fire up along the periphery of this “dome,” creating what is often referred to as a “ring of fire” pattern. That’s what brought us showers and storms this afternoon/evening.

Showers and storms have eased and we’ll just see a few light, spotty showers overnight. We made it to the hottest day of the year, so far, today. The high in Indianapolis reached 94° with a heat index temperature of 101°.

We’ll be back in the low 90’s tomorrow, making it the third 90° day in a row. That would make it our first heat wave of the summer. Most of the day will be dry but once again, showers and storms will develop into the afternoon during peak heating of the day. A few heavy downpours and gusty storms possible.

We stay hot and humid all week long. The heat eases a little by mid-week but heat index values will likely stay in the 90’s all week long.

Daily chances of showers and storms will continue for the rest of the week. However, there will be plenty of dry time too.