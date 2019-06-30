× LIVE BLOG: Severe weather impacting portions of central Indiana

Parts of central Indiana are experiencing severe weather this evening as a storm front moves into the state, and the heat creates opportunities for pop-up storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Greene, Hendricks, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe and Vigo County in IN until 10 p.m.

Bartholomew County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m.

Follow our live blog for the latest of today’s severe weather.