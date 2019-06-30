× Man killed in shooting on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of N. Dearborn Street around 7:15 p.m.

They found a 43-year-old man shot to death inside a home. Two other people were inside the home as well, one of whom is a juvenile, IMPD said.

Police don’t believe the shooting is random.

Multiple people were outside the home when IMPD arrived, but so far, police said no one has come forward to speak to investigators.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner will assist and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the victim once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).