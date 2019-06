× One dead following shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting on Indy’s near east side has resulted in one person’s death.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of N. Dearborn Street with police responding around 7:15 p.m.

Police have yet to release any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.