Registry allows deer hunters to connect with Indiana landowners

Posted 2:45 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, June 30, 2019

Deer hunting background with hunting gear and apparel on a rustic wooden background with copy space.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Deer hunters seeking private property in Indiana to hunt on can connect with landowners, golf courses, parks, land trusts, farmers and communities interested in letting them do so.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says Deer Hunt Registry system signups start Monday. The system is being administered by the DNR’s Fish & Wildlife division.

Signing onto the registry does not guarantee additional hunting opportunities or placement in a managed hunt.

The system replaces the Hunters Helping Farmers program and incorporating the Community Hunter Access Program.

